Ivanka Trump Booed At Women's Summit ...

Ivanka Trump Booed At Women's Summit In Germany

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Ivanka a former model who started her own fashion line has worked for her billionaire-father's company and now has an office in the White House First Daughter Ivanka Trump accompanied German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Women 20 , an global women's summit which attracted various female leaders from G-20 countries. Germans criticized Chancellor Angela Merkel for inviting Ivanka Trump to the roundtable discussion, which also included Christine Lagarde of the International Monetary Fund, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) Mon Macron your Presi... 62
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Apr 25 Pigoff123 1,521
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,678 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC