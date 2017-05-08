Ivanka Trump Booed At Women's Summit In Germany
Ivanka a former model who started her own fashion line has worked for her billionaire-father's company and now has an office in the White House First Daughter Ivanka Trump accompanied German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Women 20 , an global women's summit which attracted various female leaders from G-20 countries. Germans criticized Chancellor Angela Merkel for inviting Ivanka Trump to the roundtable discussion, which also included Christine Lagarde of the International Monetary Fund, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.
