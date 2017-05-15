Holistic approach that downplays RCTs best path to optimal nutrition, paper says
A holistic approach to optimal nutrition that would include other research modes beyond RCTs will be the best way to get a handle on the modern plague of obesity, authors of a recent paper concluded. This integrative approach will incorporate the lessons learned from many decades of reductionist research to understand the functions and modes of action of individual nutrients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients.
