Guess who's headed to the U.N. climate talks in Germany? Big polluters.
According to a new report from Corporate Accountability International, several trade and business organizations based in countries that are among the biggest contributors of climate change are potentially obstructing the international community's attempt to fight global warming. Next week, government officials and representatives from various business and environmental groups will gather in Bonn, Germany , to continue negotiating the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change , an international treaty for fighting climate change that was first passed in 1994 and includes the Paris Agreement.
