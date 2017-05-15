Germany's SPD wants to woo voters wit...

Germany's SPD wants to woo voters with higher inheritance tax: draft manifesto

Germany's Social Democrats aim to win back working-class voters by promising to increase inheritance tax for the rich and abolish a flat-rate tax on investment income, a draft of its election manifesto seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Chicago, IL

