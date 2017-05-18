Germany's Social Democrats target Mer...

Germany's Social Democrats target Merkel in Turkey airbase row

A handout photo provided by the German Armed Forces on 18 May 2017 shows German soldiers arriving to the air base Incirlik for the 'Operation Inherent Resolve', in Adana city, Turkey, 30 December 2015. . [Thorsren Weber/EPA] Germany's Social Democrats increased pressure on conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday , saying if she could not resolve a row with Turkey over access to the Incirlik air base, German troops should be relocated.

