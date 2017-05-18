Germany's Social Democrats target Merkel in Turkey airbase row
A handout photo provided by the German Armed Forces on 18 May 2017 shows German soldiers arriving to the air base Incirlik for the 'Operation Inherent Resolve', in Adana city, Turkey, 30 December 2015. . [Thorsren Weber/EPA] Germany's Social Democrats increased pressure on conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday , saying if she could not resolve a row with Turkey over access to the Incirlik air base, German troops should be relocated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a...
|May 15
|Consumer
|1
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|May 10
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC