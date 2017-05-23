Germany's Schaeuble wants creative ways to build stronger EU
FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble presents draft budget for 2018 and mid-term plans for state spending until 2021 during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2017. The European Union should find ways to cooperate more closely on migration, security, foreign and economic policy, without waiting for a change to EU treaties, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat...
|9 hr
|lots 2 fix in Canada
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|13 hr
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a...
|May 15
|Consumer
|1
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|May 10
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC