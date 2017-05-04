Germany's Merkel Congratulates Macron on French Presidential Election Victory
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the Sunday French presidential runoff, German government's spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
