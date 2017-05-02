Germany's Merkel Arrives in Russia fo...

Germany's Merkel Arrives in Russia for Talks with Putin

Read more: News Max

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin expected to focus on the unresolved conflict in Ukraine and the civil war in Syria. Merkel traveled to the Black Sea city of Sochi on Tuesday for a one-day visit.

