Germany's Extreme Right Leader Is Openly Lesbian, But Her Party Is Still Close-Minded
Her face is little known to the general public in Germany, but at age 38, Alice Weidel, openly lesbian politician, was appointed with Alexander Gauland, 76, to lead the legislative battle for the far right party AFD . AFD intends to use this new face as a way to attract a new generation of voters and give itself a more democratic image.
