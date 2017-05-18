Germany's Extreme Right Leader Is Ope...

Germany's Extreme Right Leader Is Openly Lesbian, But Her Party Is Still Close-Minded

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Unicorn Booty

Her face is little known to the general public in Germany, but at age 38, Alice Weidel, openly lesbian politician, was appointed with Alexander Gauland, 76, to lead the legislative battle for the far right party AFD . AFD intends to use this new face as a way to attract a new generation of voters and give itself a more democratic image.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a... May 15 Consumer 1
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... May 10 CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) May 8 Macron your Presi... 62
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC