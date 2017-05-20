Germany, Ukraine say aim to get back to Minsk ceasefire deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko agreed on Saturday to try to improve the security situation in eastern Ukraine and return to implementing the Minsk ceasefire deal after an upsurge in violence there. A ceasefire agreement signed in February 2015 in Minsk that aims to end the conflict between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists has failed to end artillery fighting.

