Germany, Turkey at odds again over Incirlik base visits

Ankara and Berlin are again in war of words over access to an air base in the south of Turkey. Germany is mulling moving its troops out of Turkey after its lawmakers were denied entry to the Incirlik Air Base, which has been used by the anti-IS coalition since 2014 for combat operations against the militant group.

