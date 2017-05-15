Germany sees Jordan as alternative to...

Germany sees Jordan as alternative to Turkey's Incirlik base

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Berlin could move its soldiers to another country from Turkey such as Jordan if Ankara does not grant permission to members of the German parliament's defense committee to visit staff currently serving at a NATO mission A ncirlik Air Base, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Merkel said on May 15 that it was essential for lawmakers to be able to visit the more than 250 soldiers serving at A ncirlik, where they are involved in a NATO mission targeting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a... Mon Consumer 1
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... May 10 CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) May 8 Macron your Presi... 62
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC