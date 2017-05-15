Germany sees Jordan as alternative to Turkey's Incirlik base

Berlin could move its soldiers to another country from Turkey such as Jordan if Ankara does not grant permission to members of the German parliament's defense committee to visit staff currently serving at a NATO mission A ncirlik Air Base, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Merkel said on May 15 that it was essential for lawmakers to be able to visit the more than 250 soldiers serving at A ncirlik, where they are involved in a NATO mission targeting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.