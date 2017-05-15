Germany Prosecutors Death

Germany Prosecutors Death

Read more: The Gazette

This Oct. 16 2014 file photo shows an outside view of the courthouse in Augsburg, Germany. German authorities say that a prosecutor has died after falling from the fourth floor floor of a courthouse in the southern city of Augsburg.

Chicago, IL

