Germany promises tax cuts as revises up revenue estimates
May 11 Germany has raised its overall tax revenue estimates for this year by 7.9 billion euros, Finance Minster Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday and promised to cut taxes thanks to an economic upswing and record-high employment. "The federal government has delivered on its fiscal promises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|Wed
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC