Germany may vote to move troops in Tu...

Germany may vote to move troops in Turkey as row with Ankara deepens

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Germany's foreign minister on May 16 said parliament would likely vote on withdrawing troops involved in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in Syria from a Turkish military base if Ankara persisted in denying German lawmakers access to the site. Turkish officials have told Reuters a visit by German lawmakers to some 250 German troops stationed at A ncirlik air base to provide logistical support to the U.S.-led coalition would not be appropriate at the moment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a... May 15 Consumer 1
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... May 10 CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) May 8 Macron your Presi... 62
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Wall Street
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,108 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC