Germany may vote to move troops in Turkey as row with Ankara deepens

Germany's foreign minister on May 16 said parliament would likely vote on withdrawing troops involved in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in Syria from a Turkish military base if Ankara persisted in denying German lawmakers access to the site. Turkish officials have told Reuters a visit by German lawmakers to some 250 German troops stationed at A ncirlik air base to provide logistical support to the U.S.-led coalition would not be appropriate at the moment.

