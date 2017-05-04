Germany: Kremlin to Decide Whether to...

Germany: Kremlin to Decide Whether to Use Hacked Data to Influence Election

US News & World Report

The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency said it would ultimately be up the Kremlin to decide whether data gleaned from cyber attacks directed at German lawmakers and political parties would be used to try to affect the Sept. 24 national election.

Chicago, IL

