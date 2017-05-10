Germany Is Now Confiscating Homes To Use For Merkel's Migrants
We all knew this day would come - we just didn't know how soon. Germany is now confiscating residential units to rent out migrants living in the city of Hamburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a...
|9 hr
|Consumer
|1
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|May 10
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC