Germany: investigation over VW employee rep expenses

German prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspected breach of trust in connection with expenses for employee representatives at Volkswagen. Prosecutors in Braunschweig on Friday confirmed a report in the local Braunschweiger Zeitung daily about an ongoing investigation into an "initial suspicion" of breach of trust, news agency dpa reported.

Chicago, IL

