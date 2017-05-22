Germany, France pledge new effort to strengthen eurozone
Germany and France pledged Monday to seek ways to strengthen the eurozone, with harmonization of corporate taxes among possible measures that they will mull in the coming weeks. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and new French counterpart Bruno Le Maire said they are setting up a working group to produce proposals for a planned bilateral summit in July.
