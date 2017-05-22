Germany, France pledge new effort to ...

Germany, France pledge new effort to strengthen eurozone

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Germany and France pledged Monday to seek ways to strengthen the eurozone, with harmonization of corporate taxes among possible measures that they will mull in the coming weeks. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and new French counterpart Bruno Le Maire said they are setting up a working group to produce proposals for a planned bilateral summit in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a... May 15 Consumer 1
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... May 10 CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) May 8 Macron your Presi... 62
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,738 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC