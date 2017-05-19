Germany Eyes Softer Sacking Rules to ...

Germany Eyes Softer Sacking Rules to Tempt Brexit Banks to Frankfurt

8 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

Germany could make it easier to hire and fire senior bankers in what would be a rare exception to its strict labor rules, an ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel said, as Frankfurt seeks to attract finance groups from London after Brexit. The move, which would apply to those earning more than around 250,000 euros , is intended as a sweetener for global banks who want to move staff to the continent after Brexit but are worried about laws making it hard to sack them.

Chicago, IL

