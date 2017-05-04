Germany Electric Police

Matthias Thomsen, Deputy Director of the Borkum precinct, rides the first police electric bycycle in active operation in Germany, along a beach in Borkum, Germany, Friday May 5, 2017. The police headquarters in Osnabruck will be the first police precinct in Germany to deploy the "Zero FX" electric bike for patrols in Borkum.

