Germany detains third man suspected of planning 'extremist' attack

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

German police have detained a third man suspected of involvement in a plan by an army officer and a student to carry out an attack, possibly on left-leaning politicians who favor immigration, the federal public prosecutor said on Tuesday. The prosecutor's office named the third suspect in the case that has shocked Germany as Maximilian T., a 27-year-old German citizen.

