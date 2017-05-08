Germany detains third man suspected of planning 'extremist' attack
German police have detained a third man suspected of involvement in a plan by an army officer and a student to carry out an attack, possibly on left-leaning politicians who favor immigration, the federal public prosecutor said on Tuesday. The prosecutor's office named the third suspect in the case that has shocked Germany as Maximilian T., a 27-year-old German citizen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|Mon
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Apr 25
|Pigoff123
|1,521
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC