Germany Considers Million Dollar Hate Speech Fines

13 hrs ago

The German parliament is debating a proposal to force social media platforms to either delete hate speech quickly or risk hefty fines. The problems that many critics point out are the vague definitions of the term "hate speech" and the restrictions that the proposed law may have on freedom of speech.

Chicago, IL

