Germany: Barack Obama speaks out against 'hiding behind walls'

Former US President Barack Obama, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel stand on the stage of a discussion event on democracy and global responsibility at a Protestant conference in Berlin. Former US President Barack Obama told an audience in Berlin on Thursday that prosperous nations could not "hide behind a wall" to shield themelves from the turmoil and poverty afflicting other countries.

