German stocks - Factors to watch on May 2
The United States will begin an investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some models of BMW and Japanese cars violate its patent laws, trade authorities said late last week. The luxury automaker will build the self-driving electric car dubbed "iNext" at its Bavarian plant in Dingolfing, chief executive Harald Krueger told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
