German prosecutors investigating VW's...

German prosecutors investigating VW's Mueller over scandal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this May 10, 2017 file photo Matthias Mueller, CEO of the Volkswagen AG, attends the annual shareholders meeting in Hannover, Germany. Stuttgart prosecutors say Wednesday, May 17, 2017, they're investigating whether Mueller manipulated markets by not releasing information about VW's diesel cheating soon enough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a... May 15 Consumer 1
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... May 10 CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) May 8 Macron your Presi... 62
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC