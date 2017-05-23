German prosecutor probing Daimler say...

German prosecutor probing Daimler says is in touch with US authorities

German authorities involved in raiding Daimler's offices as part of a probe into diesel pollution are talking to authorities in the United States, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

