German prosecutor probing Daimler says is in touch with US authorities
German authorities involved in raiding Daimler's offices as part of a probe into diesel pollution are talking to authorities in the United States, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes dealership of the south-western German city of Stuttgart is pictured before the annual news conference of Daimler AG in Stuttgart, Germany, February 2, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|1 min
|Retribution
|9
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|13 hr
|Gnor1980
|2
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|20 hr
|inbred Genius
|1
|Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat...
|Tue
|lots 2 fix in Canada
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Tue
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a...
|May 15
|Consumer
|1
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|May 10
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
