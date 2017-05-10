German officers raid homes in search ...

German officers raid homes in search of IS members

Federal prosecutor's spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said in a statement that apartments and other locations were searched in Berlin, Bavaria, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt on Wednesday morning. Two suspects are accused of membership in a terrorist organization on allegations they belong to IS, while the third is suspected of supporting a terrorist organization.

