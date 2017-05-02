German minister in pre-election dispute over "dominant culture"
Germany's interior minister has caused a furore five months before an election for saying migrants must accept a "dominant culture" that includes shaking hands, rejecting Islamic full-face veils and grasping the importance of Bach and Goethe. The row over 10 theses on German culture and values set out by conservative Thomas de Maiziere in a Sunday paper indicates that the integration of more than a million migrants who have arrived in Germany since 2015 will be a hot election issue.
