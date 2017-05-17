German leaders court migrants from Russia ahead of election
As Germany gears up for a general election in September, politicians are reaching out to migrants from Russia in an effort to tap what is seen as a long-neglected group of voters. Chancellor Angela Merkel was hosting a private reception Wednesday for representatives of ethnic Germans who emigrated from the former Soviet Union, particularly from the late 1980s onward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a...
|May 15
|Consumer
|1
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|May 10
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC