German defense minister promises reforms in wake of scandal over alleged right-wing plot

Germany's embattled defense minister has pledged to reform the country's armed forces following the arrest of two soldiers alleged to have plotted a terrorist attack they tried to blame on refugees. German media reports said Ursula von der Leyen, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party, told Parliament on Wednesday that the Defense Ministry would streamline the process for reporting right-wing extremist threats and increase the "political education" in the ranks of the country's more than 178,000-member all-volunteer armed forces.

