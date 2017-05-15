German cyber agency says more German ...

German cyber agency says more German firms affected by cyber attacks

Read more: Reuters

May 15 Germany's BSI federal cyber agency on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface. BSI President Arne Schoenbohm, in a statement, urged companies hit by the virus to report attacks through normal confidential channels to the agency, and said no payments should be made to hackers under any circumstances.

Chicago, IL

