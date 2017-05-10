G7 expected to urge Trump to stick with climate pact at summit
President Donald Trump will face pressure from other Group of Seven leaders at a summit this month to keep the United States in a global agreement to combat climate change after he put off a decision on whether to quit the pact. Trump, who doubts climate change is man-made and made a campaign pledge to "cancel" the 2015 Paris Agreement, postponed on Tuesday a planned decision on whether to stay or leave that had been due before the May 26-27 summit in Italy.
