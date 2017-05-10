G7 expected to urge Trump to stick wi...

G7 expected to urge Trump to stick with climate pact at summit

President Donald Trump will face pressure from other Group of Seven leaders at a summit this month to keep the United States in a global agreement to combat climate change after he put off a decision on whether to quit the pact. Trump, who doubts climate change is man-made and made a campaign pledge to "cancel" the 2015 Paris Agreement, postponed on Tuesday a planned decision on whether to stay or leave that had been due before the May 26-27 summit in Italy.

