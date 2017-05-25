G-7 leaders seek common ground after seismic shifts
In this April 29, 2017 file photo, Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium. Four leaders are making their G7 premier in the Sicilian town of Taormina, southern Italy, on May 26 and 27, 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump, France's Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Theresa May and the Italian host, Paolo Gentiloni.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin
|2 hr
|Retired SOF
|81
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|7 hr
|True Christian wi...
|1
|German police arrest suspected militants as Ber...
|20 hr
|Evilgelicalling
|2
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Wed
|Anonymous
|2
|Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat...
|Tue
|lots 2 fix in Canada
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Tue
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a...
|May 15
|Consumer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC