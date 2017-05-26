G-7 Leaders Agree to Disagree as Trum...

G-7 Leaders Agree to Disagree as Trump Cuts Goals Down to Size

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Bloomberg

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni arrive for a group photo at a G7 summit on the island of Sicily on May 26, 2017. Group of Seven leaders are preparing to sign off on a substantially pared-down statement at the close of their meeting, an indication of persisting divisions on climate change and trade between Donald Trump and the six other leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin Wed Lottery Traitors 111
News Trump says Germany is 'very bad' on trade Tue ardith 1
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... Tue Denizen_Kate 68
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... May 28 Eric 9
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... May 25 Evilgelicalling 2
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... May 24 Anonymous 2
News Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat... May 23 lots 2 fix in Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,730 • Total comments across all topics: 281,455,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC