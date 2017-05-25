Europeans making sales pitch to Trump...

Europeans making sales pitch to Trump on climate accord

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: News Times

European leaders have mounted a last-ditch effort to stop President Donald Trump from abandoning the Paris climate accord, using multiple meetings this week to sell the American leader on the global agreement to reduce carbon emissions. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Trump at length about the climate deal during a meeting Thursday in Brussels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama given rock star welcome in Berlin 4 hr Retribution 88
News Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris... 12 hr Red Crosse 2
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... 21 hr True Christian wi... 1
News German police arrest suspected militants as Ber... Thu Evilgelicalling 2
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Wed Anonymous 2
News Never forget the lessons of Europe's concentrat... May 23 lots 2 fix in Canada 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,312,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC