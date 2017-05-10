Emmanuel Macron being sworn in as new...

Emmanuel Macron being sworn in as new French president

16 hrs ago

Incoming French president Emmanuel Macron is formally taking the reins of power during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The two are meeting in the president's office before Mr Hollande's departure, taking about half-an-hour to discuss the most sensitive issues facing France - and passing over the country's nuclear codes.

