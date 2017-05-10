Egypt's top prosecutor orders probe into student's death in Germany
Shaden M., 22-year old student, was fatally injured after she was run over by a car in eastern Germany. Three days after the accident, which took place in the city of Cottbus, she died in hospital on April 18. According to Monday's statement, Egypt's public prosecution will send requests to judicial authorities following up on the accident in Germany to receive a copy of the investigations, the forensic report of the dead student and surveillance camera footage from the site of the accident.
