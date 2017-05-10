Egypt's top prosecutor orders probe i...

Egypt's top prosecutor orders probe into student's death in Germany

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Shaden M., 22-year old student, was fatally injured after she was run over by a car in eastern Germany. Three days after the accident, which took place in the city of Cottbus, she died in hospital on April 18. According to Monday's statement, Egypt's public prosecution will send requests to judicial authorities following up on the accident in Germany to receive a copy of the investigations, the forensic report of the dead student and surveillance camera footage from the site of the accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... 9 hr CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) Mon Macron your Presi... 62
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC