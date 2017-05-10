Crime a battleground for German parties ahead of key vote
In this Thursday, May 11, 2017 photo Sarah Philipp, a regional lawmaker for the Social Democratic Party, hands out red carnations to women at a market in Duisburg-Bissingheim, western Germany, ahead of Sunday's election in North Rhine-Westphalia state. less In this Thursday, May 11, 2017 photo Sarah Philipp, a regional lawmaker for the Social Democratic Party, hands out red carnations to women at a market in Duisburg-Bissingheim, western Germany, ahead of Sunday's ... more In this photo taken Thursday, May 11, 2017, women with headscarfs walk in the troubled district Marxloh at the city of Duisburg, Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|May 10
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
|Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC