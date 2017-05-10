COLUMN-The asymmetric risks of bettin...

COLUMN-The asymmetric risks of betting on a 'smooth' Brexit: James Saft

May 11 The Bank of England basing its forecasts and policy on a 'smooth' Brexit ignores its, and Britain's, asymmetric risks to the downside. That's the good news; the bad news is that the BOE probably hasn't got the tools to handle even a mildly bumpy divorce from the European Union, much less a botched one.

