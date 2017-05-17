Clashes in Greece as thousands protes...

Clashes in Greece as thousands protest austerity

14 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

An anti-austerity rally in Greece's capital turned violent Wednesday as a general strike halted flights, ferries and public transportation, and thousands joined protest marches across the country. A small group of protesters threw gasoline bombs and fired flares at riot police after the marches ended in Athens.

