Braskem packaging changes color if a product is unfit for consumption

Thermoplastic resin producer Braskem has partnered with Clemson University in the US and Rio Grande do Sul Federal University in Brazil to create intelligent packaging which can change color if a product is unfit for consumption. The technology can be used for perishable product packaging in various sectors and was on display at Interpack 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany .

