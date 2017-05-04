Berlin would bar Turks voting in Germany on Turkish death penalty
Germany said on Friday it would not allow Turks to vote on its territory in any Turkish referendum on reintroduction of the death penalty - a measure proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan after July's failed army coup attempt. Ankara accused Berlin of Nazi behavior in March when some German local authorities canceled events where Turkish politicians were to campaign for a referendum giving broad new powers to Erdogan.
