Award-Winning Television Programming Now Available on the iTunes Store in Germany

MUNICH, Germany -April 2, 2008-AppleA today announced that hit television programming from Germany's top networks, including ProSieben, Sat.1, ZDF Enterprises, Brainpool and US broadcasters ABC Studios and MTV Networks is now available from the iTunesA Store in Germany . iTunes customers can choose from a wide range of award-winning primetime programming including "Stromberg," "Tramitz and Friends," "Switch!," "Shaolin Wuzang" and "Kaya Yanar-Made In Germany," as well as the Emmy Award-winning US programs "Lost," "Desperate Housewives," "Grey's Anatomy" and "South Park."

