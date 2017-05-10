Austrian vice chancellor steps down a...

Austrian vice chancellor steps down amid party infighting

14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this May 10, 2016 file photo Vice Chancellor and head of the Austrian Peoples party, OEVP Reinhold Mitterlehner addresses the media during a news conference at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria. Mitterlehner, who is also Austria's economy minister, announced to resign from his posts effective May 15 in a hastily arranged statement at the headquarters of his center-right Austrian People's Party on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

