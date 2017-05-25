After Manchester attack, Aerosmith still on European tour
Though others are canceling events and concerts after the terror attacks a... . From left : Tom Hamilton, Joe Perry, Steven Tyler, Brad Whitford, and Joey Kramer of the US rock band Aerosmith pictured during a photo call in Munich, Germany, Thursday, May 25, 2017.
