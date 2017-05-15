A senior German lawmaker is questioni...

A senior German lawmaker is questioning whether Trump is a 'security risk'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with President Donald Trump during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House. A senior German lawmaker has expressed concern about reports that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about the Islamic State terrorist group to Russian officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a... Mon Consumer 1
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... May 10 CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13) May 8 Macron your Presi... 62
News The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd... May 2 USA Today 2
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,073,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC