A senior German lawmaker is questioning whether Trump is a 'security risk'
German Chancellor Angela Merkel with President Donald Trump during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House. A senior German lawmaker has expressed concern about reports that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about the Islamic State terrorist group to Russian officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volkswagen U.S. unit names compliance officer a...
|Mon
|Consumer
|1
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|May 10
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|Germany's Merkel starts 3rd term in new coalition (Dec '13)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|62
|The Latest: Merkel asks Putin to protect Chechn...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election medd...
|May 2
|USA Today
|2
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr 27
|CodeTalker
|44
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|Apr 26
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC