50,000 evacuated in German city after 5 WWII bombs uncovered

Inhabitants pass by rescue workers in Hannover-Vahrenfeld, northern Germany, Sunday, May 7, 2017 when 50,000 people have to leave their homes when an unexploded World War II bomb is defused. FRANKFURT, Germany - German authorities are evacuating around 50,000 people from their homes in the northern city of Hannover while five suspected aerial bombs from World War II are made safe for removal.

