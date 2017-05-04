50,000 evacuated in German city after...

50,000 evacuated in German city after 5 WWII bombs uncovered

The Gazette

Inhabitants pass by rescue workers in Hannover-Vahrenfeld, northern Germany, Sunday, May 7, 2017 when 50,000 people have to leave their homes when an unexploded World War II bomb is defused. FRANKFURT, Germany - German authorities are evacuating around 50,000 people from their homes in the northern city of Hannover while five suspected aerial bombs from World War II are made safe for removal.

Chicago, IL

