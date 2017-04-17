Worldwide Broker Network Add Members ...

Worldwide Broker Network Add Members in Germany, Croatia

Worldwide Broker Network * announced the addition of two members in Germany and Croatia, bringing the network of independent insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firms to 109 in 101 countries. Based on combined annual member revenues, WBN said it is the largest, fully integrated international network of independent insurance brokers and employee benefits consultants and fourth-largest among all broker networks.

Chicago, IL

