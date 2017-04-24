Will Germany's president also choose ...

Will Germany's president also choose Breaking the Silence over Netanyhau?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is scheduled to arrive in Israel for a three-day visit next week, and as of Sunday, neither Israeli nor German officials could say categorically whether he would be meeting with Breaking the Silence. The decision by German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel to meet with far-left group Breaking the Silence during his visit to Jerusalem last week led Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel a meeting with Gabriel, saying that he will not meet officials giving legitimacy during their visits to organizations trying to defame IDF soldiers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr 27 CodeTalker 44
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... Apr 26 USA Today 1
News Cyber spies target German party think-tanks ahe... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Apr 25 Pigoff123 1,521
News The honourable Sir Max Aitken Apr 21 RAF 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News Manure happens: German dad, daughter doused wit... Apr 12 HIV Sam at your ... 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,697,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC