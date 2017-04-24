Will Germany's president also choose Breaking the Silence over Netanyhau?
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is scheduled to arrive in Israel for a three-day visit next week, and as of Sunday, neither Israeli nor German officials could say categorically whether he would be meeting with Breaking the Silence. The decision by German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel to meet with far-left group Breaking the Silence during his visit to Jerusalem last week led Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel a meeting with Gabriel, saying that he will not meet officials giving legitimacy during their visits to organizations trying to defame IDF soldiers.
